Beer exchange looks to promote Maine business

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Eimskip and the Maine Brewer's Guild announced a first of a kind project to facilitate a global exchange of beer between Maine brewers and brewers from ports in the North Atlantic.

Details on the multi-year project were announced at a news conference this morning.

Eimskip will ship a Maine craft box to Iceland this summer and will be served at a beer festival in Reykjavik. Beer from Icelandic brewers will be shipped to Maine where customers can try their beer at a festival Maine Brewer's Guild Summer Session beer festival July 29th at Thompson' Point in Portland.

The hope is the exchange will lead to exporting Maine craft beers to other ports in Europe in the next several years.

