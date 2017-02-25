Belfast Police warn bank customers to check their accounts

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Belfast Police Department is warning Downeast Federal Credit Union customers to check their accounts.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the police say someone is trying to access financial information from customers at the Lincolnville Avenue location. Police say they are working on the issue, but they ask customers to check their accounts-- especially if they've used the Lincolnville Avenue ATM in the last 24 hours.

They say if you do find something out of place, to call the Belfast Police Department and report it (207-338-2420).

Several people have commented on that Facebook post, saying they found fraudulent transactions. Most of them say the debit came from New York, and they have found several debits for differing amounts of money. One woman posted, saying she lost $800.

