Berlin market attack suspect killed in Italy

ROME — The Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin was killed early Friday in a shootout with police in Milan, ending a Europe-wide manhunt, Italy’s interior minister said.

Checks conducted after the shootout showed “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack,” Interior Minister Marco Minniti said.The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Monday attack in Berlin, which killed 12 and injured 56 others.

