Berwick mother shares life-changing impact of distracted driving

Melissa Jean sits with her son, Tyler, who was injured in a distracted driving crash in June 2016.

A Maine mother recently shared her story of how a distracted driver changed her family's life forever in hopes of influencing others to pay attention on the road.

Melissa Jean, of Berwick, said her 14-year-old son Tyler and 16-year-old Moriah were in the back of their father's car on June 19, 2016, headed for a Father's Day camping trip, when a driver rear-ended them on Route 101 in Hampton, NH.

Moriah suffered severe head and neck injuries, and Tyler suffered sever head injuries. Tyler was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where doctors performed an emergency craniectomy, where doctors removed part of his skull, to relieve the swelling in his head.

The State Police crash report contains a statement from the driver who hit the car they were in, Brady Hallahan, saying he was looking down at his radio when traffic slowed and he rear-ended them. Police charged Hallahan with following too closely.

Now, Tyler is in a "minimally conscious" state, according to his mother. Tyler cannot speak, and is confined to a bed for the majority of the day.

"He wanted to do so many things and he can't because somebody looked down at their radio," said Jean. "Even looking down for a second -- how much that can impact a family, how much that can impact somebody's future and the pain -- I want to share that," said Jean.

Jean is now trying to raise money for a handicap accessible van for her son. You can find more information here.

