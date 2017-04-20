Best 4/20 tweets from police

"Undercover 4/20 sting" by police in Wyoming, Minnesota (Photo: Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department)

Let's be blunt - police and pot don't usually pair. But cops around the country busted out some dope jokes in honor of 4/20, known as "Weed Day." Here's their joint effort to spread awareness with a splash of humor:

If viewing in the app, click here

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

If you are into the whole "wake and bake" thing, please be into the "don't drive thing" too. #DriveSober #420 pic.twitter.com/lhwf9unQFy — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 20, 2017

Performing #420 emphasis patrols in the snack aisles today. JK! Reminder consuming in public is illegal. Please do not drive impaired. pic.twitter.com/jUK8VlBHId — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) April 20, 2017

We spy w/our lil 👀, people celebratin 420 in da Mile Hi. Das ok, we dont really mind. Jus#ConsumeResponsibly or we'll bust u guys. #420Songs pic.twitter.com/YAKw41dGcR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 20, 2017

Promoting a safe #420: have an officer test your weed and get a fun-size Snickers. Want a full size bar? Give em your dealers address. pic.twitter.com/vw9CjmTRgm — Maplewood Police MN (@MaplewoodPolice) April 20, 2017

Police departments also used the extra attention to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use:

With that being said, if you need help with substance abuse issues please contact us & we'll find resources. That does NOT mean jail time. https://t.co/9LYychixly — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Some facts about WA marijuana laws https://t.co/oc0WCgmHkc If you need help with substance abuse issues contact us & we'll find resources. — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) April 20, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV