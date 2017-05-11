Biddeford police officer accused of sexual abuse in new lawsuit

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — A former Biddeford resident filed a lawsuit this week alleging a city police officer sexually abused him when he was a teenager nearly 30 years ago and that the abuse was ignored by the city’s police chief.

Scott Frechette is the fourth person to file a lawsuit against former officers, the chief and the city in the two years since allegations of sexual abuse first emerged publicly. The allegations involve two former officers, both of whom were never charged following investigations many years ago by the Attorney General’s Office.

