Ghostly figure captured by paranormal investigators at Biddeford City Theater

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Paranormal investigators believe they captured footage last month of a ghostly figure inside Biddeford's City Theater.

Members of EVP Paranormal of Maine‎ claimed the findings in a video released Wednesday on its Facebook page.

According to co-founder Caroline Mezoian, the team believes that, following an investigation on Dec. 19, 2016, they now have a photo of a someone walking up a staircase behind the house's patron seating area — a woman who has not been alive for more than a century.

Described in the video, Mezoian and her team are connecting the spirit's presence as that of Eva Gray, who is said to be the resident ghost of the theater.

EVP Paranormal of Maine says on Halloween Eve of 1904, Gray collapsed while singing "Goodbye Little Girl, Goodbye" — her third encore of the performance — later dying of heart failure backstage.

They say she was 33 years old, and her young daughter was watching the performance.

What do you think? Does the ghost of Eva Gray really exist?

Check out EVP Paranormal of Maine's findings below:

