Governor LePage holds a town hall meeting in BIddeford.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage is back on the road holding town hall meetings across the state.

Wednesday night, he held his first town hall in months at Biddeford's middle school

In his remarks, the governor focused on his proposed state budget.

He also talked about concerns he has with Maine's minimum wage referendum and the outcome of question two -- the tax on high earners to pay for education.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ENTIRE VIDEO

More than a few people in his audience in Biddeford had tough questions for the governor about his stances.

They confronted him on issues from immigration to climate change and his proposal to make cuts to MaineCare.

“What justification do you have for these additional MaineCare cuts other than a desire to hurt the poor?” asked one audience member.

The governor responded saying, “The only people under Medicaid that have been affected under my administration have been able-bodied people between the ages of 19 and 60. If they get the minimum wage [increase] they qualify for the exchanges.”

LePage also said he’s not opposed to the idea of building a casino in southern Maine.

However, he also told the crowd he does not believe the state has the “critical mass” to support another casino.

If one is built, he wants a fund to be set up to pay for losses that might be incurred by casinos in Bangor and Oxford.

Copyright 2016 WCSH