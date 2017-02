This third grader from Winthrop won $1,000 for her 26.2 pound cabbage.

She was growing it as part of National Bonnie Plants Cabbage program - one of some 3,300 kids in Maine taking part. Her cabbage was picked at random by the Maine Agriculture Department.

Her winning cabbage nets her a thousand dollar savings bond to be used towards education.

