Big snow means big money for Maine slopes

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Ski areas across the state are expecting to cash in on big snow totals as many students and parents will be taking advantage of February vacation this week.

Hermon Mountain is no exception -- the ski area has been in business for over 50 years. The mountain has almost a dozen trails as well as an area for tubing. "We've got something for everybody" Owner Bill Whitcomb said. This winter is already looking better than last year. "We've been here 30 years and it was by far the worst of all winters" Whitcomb said.

Business has been booming for them all season long -- the extra snow that has fallen over the past couple weeks is only making things better. This year, the trails have an estimated 4 feet of pact snow -- "This seasons has been great" Whitcomb said. "The snow was not going anywhere no matter what happens there's going to be snow to finish out the season".

Families that are taking advantage of the winter fun agreed that there is something special about cruising down the trail. "Some of it is the speed factor, some of it is the excitement of maybe doing something you have never done" one family said. "For others it will be just being outside and enjoying what is the beauty of Maine".

For more information about Hermon Mountain -- click here.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ