Bill calls for citizen oversight committee of TANF

The Maine State House (Photo: WCSH)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A series of general assistance related bills are awaiting public hearing in Augusta Monday afternoon. While one of the many bills wants to shorten the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program allowance period, another wants to raise its financial assistance for housing payments. However, the sponsor of LD 1408, he has his eye on making sure assistance programs in Maine are working the way they're intended to.

Assistant Senate Democratic Leader Nathan Libby, the sponsor of the bill, is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to create a Citizens Oversight Committee to monitor and collect data based on the TANF program's impact. The committee would watch for a number of factors including the program's effectiveness of reducing child poverty and food insecurity, and improving educational attainment, employment and income levels. The bill also requires the department to set the standards of what should be expected of the TANF program so that it can be improved, if necessary.

The TANF program is designed to financially assist families and keep children with their parents or guardians while those adults are between jobs and can't adequately provide for the family alone.

The public hearing for this bill, and at least eight others having to do with TANF and other general assistance programs, is scheduled to start Monday at noon in the Cross Building in Augusta.

