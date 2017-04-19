Bill seeks to turn control of county jails to state

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Overcrowded jails with massive budget deficits have been an ongoing problem across the state. A bill before lawmakers on the Criminal Justice Committee Wednesday afternoon would send control of the jails back to the state.
Too many inmates, too few beds, and flat funding, Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant says that's why his jail and many others are in a budget hole. But he says ceding control to the state is not the answer.
This isn't the first time that idea's been tried. Governor John Baldacci tried to do this in 2006. It didn't work then, and the fixes over the years have left all sides unhappy. Even the sponsor of this bill, Senator Bill Diamond isn't entirely convinced it's the right solution, but he feels that it's an issue that needs to be addressed.
