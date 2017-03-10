Bill would allow creation of spur connecting Rte. 114, Turnpike

GORHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A bill is pending in the Legislature that would allow the Maine Turnpike Authority to build a turnpike spur between South Gorham and South Portland.

The five-mile toll road would go from the Route 114 roundabout to exit 45 of the Turnpike, located in South Portland.

If passed, the Turnpike Authority could borrow up to $150 million to build the road. Tolls one way could run between $1-2.

A study by the Turnpike five years ago found that seven intersections in the south Gorham that are inadequate to handle large volumes of traffic.

The toll road is also expected to relieve congestion on Route 114 and Route 22, as well as Running Hill and Payne roads.

"There would be a lot of avenues that would be relieved by the creation of a limited-access spur of about five miles to get all of that thru traffic through those roads," said Peter Mills, the executive director of the Maine Turnpike.

The bill is scheduled to go before the transportation committee next week.

