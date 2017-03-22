Bill would help officers with post-traumatic stress disorder

The former police officer started a PTSD support group for first responders. (Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images) (Photo: Carlos Osorio, 2016 Toronto Star)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A police officer diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder could have an easier time accessing worker's compensation under a Democrat's bill.



The bill would create a presumption that a first responder's diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder came about from their job. The presumption would be taken as true unless proven otherwise.



Assistant House Majority Leader Jared Golden's bill would apply to law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers or emergency medical services workers.



A licensed physician specializing in psychiatry or a licensed psychologist would have to make the diagnosis.



The bill is scheduled for a hearing Thursday.



The bill's sponsors include Republican Sen. Amy Volk and Democratic Sen. Shenna Bellows.

