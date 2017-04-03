Bill would let Maine bars keep serving until 2 a.m.

Taps from a variety of brews await access fom patrons at The Snug, Irish pub on Congress Street in Portland on Monday December 17, 2012. (Photo: Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Legislation that could stretch the closing time for Maine bars from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. is needed so tourist towns can better compete with Canada and other New England states, Rep. Wayne Parry, R-Arundel, told fellow lawmakers Monday.

Parry has submitted a bill that would allow cities and towns that have their own police departments to extend the Maine’s current closing time to 2 a.m. if they decided to do so locally.

