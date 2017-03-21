Bills target texting while driving, learner's permits

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Rosie Markay, 17, of Fort Washington, Md., tries to text while driving during a course at RFK Stadium. (Photo: Tom Williams)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - New drivers in Maine would have to wait more months for an intermediate driver's license under one lawmaker's proposal.



The Legislature on Tuesday will hold public hearings on bills that would tackle texting while driving and increase requirements for young drivers.



Republican Rep. MaryAnne Kinney's legislation would require people younger than 21 years old to hold a driver learner's permit for a year, up from six months.



Driver education schools would be able to issue learner's permits under Democratic Rep. John Schneck's bill.



Democratic Rep. Stephen Stanley is proposing increasing the penalty for texting while operating a motor vehicle under a 90-day license suspension.



The Legislature's transportation committee will later decide whether to kill or report out the bills.

