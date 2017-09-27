Bingham man wanted on Burglary charge

(Photo: Stacey Slate)

BINGHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Somerset County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help with locating Joshua Coldwell.

According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, the sheriff’s office received a report on August 30th that Thompson’s Restaurant, located on Main Street in Bingham village had been broken in to during the previous night. He says, the owners reported that property had been stolen from the restaurant.

Lancaster says, a detective with his office, with the assistance of Bingham community members, identified a suspect who they believed was 30 year old Joshua G. Coldwell. He says, they now have a warrant for the arrest of Coldwell, for his alleged involvement in the burglary of Thompson’s Restaurant. In addition, Lancaster says, Coldwell has another active arrest warrant for unrelated charges.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Joshua Coldwell should contact the Somerset County Regional Communications Center at 207-474-6386 or Detective Mathew Cunningham at 207-858-9529.

