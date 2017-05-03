Biorefinery Planned for former Old Town Paper Mill

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Massachusetts-based company has launched a pilot project to make biofuels out of wood waste at the now-shuttered Old Town Paper Mill. Biofine is working with UMaine Researchers at UMaine's Forest Bioproducts Research Institute and hopes to eventually launch a full-scale commercial operation that could help revive Maine's Forest Products Industry.
Keith Bowden is one of those workers who lost his job in 2014 when the Old Town Paper Mill Closed. Now he says he's putting his expertise as a chemical engineer to good use again as a control room operator at the biorefinery pilot plant. It's a temporary job, but one that could be permanent if a commercial scale plant is built.
