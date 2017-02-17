Black Lives Matter Black History Month Breakfast to take place Saturday. (Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Saturday morning the Black Lives Matter Black History Month breakfast will be taking place at the University of Maine.

According to James Varner, President and CEO of the Maine Human Rights Coalition Inc., the breakfast will feature an invocation by a local Pastor, music from "Women with Wings" and Dr. Betty Trout-Kelly, an educator and activist will be the keynote speaker.

The goal of the event is to talk about equality for all and to talk about treating others the way you want to be treated according to Varner.

“But the important thing is I need your support to help spread some love and to help dissipate the hate and the mistreatment that we have for one another here in America” said James Varner, President and CEO of the Maine Human Right Coalition Inc.

It takes place at 8:30 Saturday morning at the Wells Conference Center. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $12 for students and $12 for children 12 and under.

They can be purchased several places around Bangor and at the door.

