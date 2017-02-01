Boy Scouts transgender ruling a 'victory' for trans mother

OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Boy Scouts of America’s major change to allow transgender boys has ripple effects across the country, including here in Maine.

It was an announcement that sparked a lot of questions for parents, but for one mom who raised a transgender son it is a victory.



"I put it on my facebook page a piece of positive news. I was so excited,” Kai Ksyniak said. “It's just been a lot of negativity lately with the climate in the country."

For her the reversal means further acceptance. Her son Elliot is now 21, but first transitioned when he was 16.

Ksyniak said they are blessed to be surrounded by a strong community in a state with many protections.



"I think that Maine has been really great with all of this. I think we're really fortunate to lives where we do,” she said.

The Katahdin Area Council Headquarters Scout Executive Scott Harvey admits it is uncharted territory.



"It’s new grounds. We're just trying to be, we want to be open to all families because scouting is a family program and we want to be able to provide good quality scouting programs to our youth,” Harvey said.

He said they have never experienced the issue or turned any scouts away.

This is not the first major policy shift for the scouts. In 2013, the group ended a ban on openly gay scouts, and most recently in 2015, the organization decided to allow gay scout leaders.



"Here in northern eastern Maine we'll continue to be open to families,” Harvey said. “This just provides an opportunity for us now to perhaps even reach out to more families.”



For Kysniak she just hopes it is another step towards acceptance for kids like her son.



"I mean I think they'll be one day where we don't have to have these rules. You know? Where it's not a big deal, Ksyniak said. “You don't have to have this ruling that says transgender student, boy can join the boy scouts because it won't be an issue.”



To get a better understanding of how your local troop is handling the change you can reach out to your area leaders.

