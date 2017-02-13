Brad Paisley's crew among those refueling at Dysart's during storm

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — While the winds howl and snow packs in, members of the trucking and utility industries are thankful to have places along the way where they can refuel.

Dysart's Restaurant & Truck Stop was packed Monday with truckers, plow drivers and line crewmen, serving as a 24/7 pit stop for comfort food, shelter and comradery.

Among the crowd at Dysart's: a crew trucking country artist Brad Paisley's professional musical equipment. The 14-time Country Music Award winner's latest stop on his 2017 Life Amplified World Tour was at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Paisley was not with the crew, however; one of the members said, chuckling, "Brad got on that airplane and flew back to Nashville."

The crew's next stop is Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where Paisley will play the Mohegan Sun Arena Thursday.

Maine is familiar territory for Paisley. He played the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Jan. 29, 2016, and was scheduled to play in Augusta last Thursday but the show was scheduled.

