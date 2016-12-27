ESSEN, GERMANY - JULY 27: Actress and novelist Carrie Fisher, best known for her performance as Princess Leia. (Photo: Sascha Steinbach, 2013 Getty Images)

NBC NEWS -- Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, best known for her iconic role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, has died at the age of 60, her daughter announced Tuesday.

She fell ill last week and was in the hospital.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 855 this morning," Lourd's representative said in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher starred in the wildly successful “Star Wars Epsiode IV: A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Return of the Jedi” alongside Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. The trio returned to the big screen for last year’s “Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.”

Fisher spent most of her life in the spotlight. The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, she made her acting debut at just 15 in the Broadway revival of the play “Irene.”

Fisher was also an accomplished author, publishing her first novel, “Postcards from the Edge,” in 1987. It was made made into a film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine. She later published the autobiographical “Wishful Drinking” and the non-fiction follow-up “Shockaholic,” among others.

Her memoir “The Princess Diarist,” was published this year, and was based on diaries she kept while filming the original “Star Wars” trilogy in the late 70s and early 80s.

