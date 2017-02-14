WLBZ
Brewer Circle K robbed at gunpoint

WLBZ 4:01 PM. EST February 14, 2017

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Police in Brewer are trying to find a woman they believe robbed a Circle K at gunpoint.

The armed robbery took place at the Circle K on North Main Street. Police say a woman got away with cash and they used police dogs to try and track her. The suspect is described as a white female wearing dark pants and a dark colored jacket.  If you know anything about the robbery, you're asked to call Brewer Police at 989-7001.

 

