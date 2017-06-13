Brewer Police Department warns about scam involving Brewer Water Department

Brewer Police warn about a scam

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Brewer Police Department is warning people about a scam involving the Brewer Water Department. Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said they received reports of individuals claiming to be from the Brewer Water Department who are calling people and demanding payment via a credit card over the phone. He said the caller makes it sound like the person’s water supply will be shut off if the bill is not paid immediately. Moffitt said the Brewer Water Department will never demand payment over the phone. In fact, he says, they will not take payments via telephone. If any customers have questions about their balance they can call the Brewer Water Department at (207) 989-4214.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV