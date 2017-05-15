Brewer school officials brace for tough discussion on budget

BREWER, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Brewer School officials will ask the city for nearly 1 million dollars for the upcoming school budget.

Superintendent Cheri Towle says this is due to an increase in enrollment throughout the school district. Nearly 130 new students enrolled in the county this school year, including an increase in special education students.

The biggest proposed increase in the school district's current budget draft would see more than $489,000 go toward special education. The funds would be used to hire 10 new Ed Techs tied to individual students at Brewer High School and Brewer Community school. The school district is also hoping to bring in an Occupational Therapist, a contracted psychologist, and promote a part-time social worker to full-time Close to half of this year's new students were enrolled in special education. Towles says this increase is mandated.

A school committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss the budget. School officials say there will be big news to come out of this meeting. It's set to take place at Brewer High School

