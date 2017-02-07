Highland Chippewa shoe factory (Photo: WCSH)

BANGOR Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Bangor shoe factory will be closing down putting more than 20 employees out of work. Greg Crouchley, Executive Vice President with Justin Brands released a statement announcing the closure of Highland/Chippewa shoe factory in Bangor, Maine. Crouchley says, at the time of the acquisition, management planned to include American-made hand-sewn footwear to the Justin brand offerings in both the domestic and international markets.

The release also says several plans were executed during the past two years to extend the life of this operation and to retain those American jobs. Unfortunately, intense competitive pressures on retail footwear domestically and the strengthening of the US dollar internationally, has limited our ability to penetrate either market. Recent efforts of late to partner with other companies have not resulted in meaningful commitments. He says, regrettably, we had no choice but to make the difficult decision to cease manufacturing operations at Highland immediately. We have offered severance to all current employees, which includes 25 full time and 2 part time people. In addition, the Company will contact other area businesses to seek alternative employment options.

The company says it is grateful to the very skilled and dedicated employees at Highland.

