Brooks woman killed in fatal car crash

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

FRANKFORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- State Police say a young mother was killed Tuesday afternoon when her car crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car on Route1A in Frankfort. The woman's three year son was injured while in his car seat in the back. Troopers said 34 year old Teresa Sirois of Brooks died at the scene. Her son , 3 year old Damian Sirois, was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center with non life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car, 53 year old Randall Pukay of Bucksport, also was injured and taken to EMMC. Troopers are now trying to determine why Sirois' car went into the other lane. The crash took place about 4:45pm and the crash site was cleared about 830pm

Copyright 2017 WLBZ