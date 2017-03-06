BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- During Saturday night class C boy state championship game between George Steven Academy Eagles and Winthrop Ramblers it came down to the last seconds of the game.

Jarrod Chase from GSA hits a game winning three point to win the game.

Ethan Snow, the manager from GSA, celebrated so hard that he ripped his pants.

"Was I embarrassed? Yes, a little bit, but we won so I really didn't care. I thought most people wouldn't be focused on what we had done. We just won a buzzer beater in probably the best state games in recent history who's going to care about torn up pants" says Snow.

Snow also says "This will be a memory I will tell my grandkids about someday. Having that memory of winning a state championship game and be known as a kid who ripped his pants after the game"

Copyright 2017 WCSH