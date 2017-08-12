Bucksport Arts Festival attracts fine artists and craftspeople from all over New England

Bucksport Arts Festival

BUCKSPORT, Maine - (NEWS CENTER)-- Artists from all over New England gathered on the Bucksport waterfront Saturday to show off their talents at the Third annual Bucksport Arts Festival.

40 Painters, photographers, artists, and other craftspeople were on hand to display a selection of their Paintings, ceramics, photographs, wood working and jewelry to sell or perhaps just to enjoy. Crowds were also entertained with music and had plenty to eat from food vendors throughout the day. Organizers say, the festival is put on in partnership with Main Street Bucksport, whose mission is to promote a vibrant downtown Bucksport after the Verso mill closed.





Lyndsey Marston A Bucksport Arts Festival Organizer said, “ After the mill closed we wanted to show that Bucksport has a lot to offer. And to show how beautiful this waterfront area is and to show other ways it could be used but also to support our local artists and give them a venue. There are a lot of art festivals throughout the state but there are a lot more artists. So, it gives them another space to show off their talents. “





Marston says proceeds from the event will go to support Maine Street Bucksport.

