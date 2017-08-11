Bucksport Arts Festival continues to help town push forward

BUCKSPORT, Maine - (NEWS CENTER)-- The 3rd annual Bucksport Arts Festival takes place on Saturday, August 12 on the Bucksport Waterfront.





Artists and craftspeople will gather to display a selection of paintings, fiber, wood working and jewelry. There will also be food vendors all day and music for part of the day.





The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say the festival is put on in partnership with Main Street Bucksport, whose mission is to promote a vibrant downtown Bucksport.

Stop by the WLBZ 2 booth and create your own artistic masterpiece by drawing the NBC Peacock. Everyone who draws the peacock will be entered to win a Roku Premiere to stream TV, movies and of course, the WLBZ 2 Roku channel.

