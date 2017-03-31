Bucksport smokestack demolition a hoax

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For decades, the paper mill on the banks of the Penobscot River was the economic heart of Bucksport. This week it provided the material for an April Fool's prank.

The sign infront of the Roland Grindle Insurance building might be old, but it holds a lot of power.

It often displays helpful PSA's and occasionally a laugh to help boost business.



“They'll call me and tell me I got a mile down the road before I got what that pun meant,” said Terry Grindle, the man behind the messages for the last 17 years.

He thought it would be a funny April fool's joke to display that the Verso stacks would be coming down on Saturday morning.



“with all the demolition happening right now especially around the stacks, you know, it seemed like a good one to try,” he said.



But not everyone is laughing.

“The biggest phone call I got was from DOT cause it's their road,” said Police Chief Sean Geagan.

He said he started receiving phone calls from Maine DOT about traffic being detoured on Saturday morning. They said they had nothing to do with it, so they turned to Geagan.



“I told them I didn't know what they were talking about,” he said. “They weren't shutting the road down and they wanted to know if I was shutting the road down and I told them no.”



The sign had only been up for 24 hours and had already caused much confusion. That is when Chief Geagan asked Grindle to indicate that it was all just an April fool's joke… one that apparently was a little too subtle for many people.



“We always get a call or two saying, ‘is this for real?’ Then we ask the people ‘what's the date Saturday?’ And they'll go its April first and then they'll go ‘oh okay,’” said Grindle.



Since he has not gotten any negative calls about the joke, he is calling this year's prank a classic.



Grindle said it was all meant to be a harmless joke but in the future, he might tone it down just a bit.



