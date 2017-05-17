Bus driver forgets 5-year-old boy on Gardiner bus

A child is dead after being dragged, then hit, by a school bus in Massachusetts Friday. (Photo: via NECN)

GARDINER, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) -- An incident where a 5-year-old boy remained unnoticed on a school bus left at the school bus barn in Gardiner has triggered an investigation by the school district.

The boy was spotted as he was walking alone along U.S. Route 201 — also known as Brunswick Avenue — about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, apparently trying to get home.

Read the full story at the Kennebec Journal.

© 2017 WCSH-TV