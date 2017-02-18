BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Saturday, dozens of people crowded the West Market Square for the first ever Downtown Bangor Winter Festival.

From cookie decorating to hanging out at the ice bar, lots of Mainers got to have some fun while supporting local businesses.

Shop owners planned the event, to attract more people to the area during the dead of winter.

The festival was completely free to the public.

For many people, it was an eye opening experience of what Bangor has to offer.

“I think that it is doing a good job because I'm definitely going to be going to a lot of places and that's going to bring them business,” said Leila Davids.

The finale of the winter festival was a production from the Penobscot Theatre, called Lumberjacks in Love.

