Calling out distracted drivers

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Distracted driving is something most people see on a daily basis, but few have the courage to say something.

A promo video NEWS CENTER published to Facebook for a special series gained a lot of attention from viewers—commenting with concerns of distracted driving.

Zach Blanchard decided to go to a course put on by the Bureau of Highway Safety at Bangor High School Wednesday, to see what is being done to combat the issue.

Dozens of freshman students in a health class took part in the course, using a simulated computer program with a steering wheel and pedal for driving. The activity done with students using a simulate phone on the screen or their own.

"All the car accidents that are happening recently, people should be more aware,” 15-year-old Adrian Shepherd said.

Shepherd plans to work towards getting his license soon.

"I'll be in drivers ed. like next month,” he said.

That is why the Bureau of Highway Safety is trying to get out in front of the issue.

After all, car crashes are the leading cause of teen deaths. They are not just caused by cellphones though. A fatal crash is 16 times more likely when teens have passengers in the car, according the Bureau.

Corey Perrault, a Highway Safety Coordinator with the Bureau of Highway Safety, does trainings all across the state. As a mother, she said parents play an important role as well.

"Parents are actually the worst example and we're teaching our kids through our own actions what not to do and the kids are following in our footsteps,” Corey Perrault said.

"They think it's not going to affect them that it's not that common, but I think this shows that anyone that uses their phone is going to get into a car accident,” student Hannah Dunn said.

The Bureau of Highway Safety using simple technology to remind kids, and others, that an innocent choice could be deadly.

“That one mistake can make all the difference in the world,” Perrault said.

By state law, drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a cellphone while driving. After getting their license, there is a 9 month probationary period when they are not allowed to have young passengers either.

