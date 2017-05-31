DEDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Saturday, members of the Greater Bangor Area are invited to attend a fundraising event to benefit Camp Ca Pella, a summer camp that provides diverse recreational and educational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities.

The event will take place at High Tide Restaurant in Brewer.

Bow Street Distribution and New Amsterdam Vodka are sponsoring the BBQ and will provide live music.

Cost of the BBQ is $15 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Kids Under 5 eat free. The event will go from 12pm-4pm on June 3rd.

