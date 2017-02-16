Cancellations piling up on college campuses

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Cancellations have been piling up for grade schools and high schools across Maine, but college have also closed their doors several times recently.

According to officials at the University of southern Maine's Portland campus, students have missed about half a dozen days of classes since January thanks to late starts, early closures, and full snow days.

Most of that undergraduate class time won't be made up in person. Rescheduling a class is up to the faculty.

That frustrates some students who feel they are losing out on the classroom experience that they pay for. But others say there are plenty of ways to learn and work online without having to be physically present when the weather is bad.