Car crashes into Scarborough storefront

Lois' Natural Marketplace in Scarborough was closed Saturday after a car crashed into the storefront

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A tap on the gas instead of the brake sent a car smashing into a storefront in Scarborough.

Capt. Nathaniel Contreras with the Scarborough Fire Dept. said a young man hit the wrong pedal as he was trying to park in front of Lois' Natural Marketplace along Route One on Saturday morning. Other members of the driver's family were also in the car. None of them was hurt nor was anyone in the store.

Capt. Contreras said the store was not structurally compromised, however a large amount of merchandise was damaged. The store was closed while a contractor assessed the extent of repairs that would be necessary.

