WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Car goes over snowbank, dives 50 feet onto frozen water below

Car plunges off bridge in Hiram, all three occupants survive.

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 9:51 PM. EST January 08, 2017

HIRAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three people from New Hampshire were treated for minor injuries after they catapulted over a snowbank Sunday morning along Route 113, according to Maine State Police.

Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said the car plunged 50 feet and landed on the frozen body of water below, but did not go through the ice.

Photo

The man and two women inside the car are from the same family.

Photo

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash.

 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories