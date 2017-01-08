Car goes over snowbank, dives 50 feet onto frozen water below

HIRAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Three people from New Hampshire were treated for minor injuries after they catapulted over a snowbank Sunday morning along Route 113, according to Maine State Police.

Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said the car plunged 50 feet and landed on the frozen body of water below, but did not go through the ice.

The man and two women inside the car are from the same family.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash.

