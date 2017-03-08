WLBZ
Car plows through worksite fence, hits new synagogue

NEWS CENTER and Kyle Walton , WCSH 4:49 PM. EST March 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A driver lost control of his car at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Congress St. in Portland.

Portland Police responded to a scene where driver of a Toyota Corolla had lost control, ramming their car through a worksite fence and partially into a synagogue that is currently being built. Besides danger from hitting the building, the car narrowly avoided a large tree.

The car will eventually be removed by tow truck.

There did not appear to be any other motivations involved besides a driver who lost control of his vehicle.

 

 

