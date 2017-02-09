Car plunges into icy Biddeford river

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Icy road conditions contributed to a car plummeting to the cold river in Biddeford.

Officials say a man and a women are being treated for hypothermia after the car they were in crashed through a guardrail and into the river below.

Rescuers jumped in and pulled the two out of the submerged car.

Both were treated at Southern Maine Medical Center.

