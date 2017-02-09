WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 38 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Car plunges into icy Biddeford river

Biddeford crash

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 4:17 PM. EST February 09, 2017

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Icy road conditions contributed to a car plummeting to the cold river in Biddeford. 

Officials say a man and a women are being treated for hypothermia after the car they were in crashed through a guardrail and into the river below. 

Rescuers jumped in and pulled the two out of the submerged car.

Both were treated at Southern Maine Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories