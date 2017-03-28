Car smashes into pole, shuts down road and leaves 2K w/o power in Scarborough

UPDATE: CMP workers said a car smashed through a pole on Broadturn Rd in Scarborough just after 4 a.m. Power is restored to almost all homes.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Broadturn Rd. in Scarborough is closed from Route 1 to Holmes Rd. due to an early morning accident on Tuesday. The road is expected to be closed for about 5 hours, according to city officials and drivers need to seek an alternative route. Due to the wreck, 2300 Cumberland County Central Maine Power and Light customers are without power.

© 2017 WCSH-TV