Car smashes into pole, shuts down road and leaves 2K w/o power in Scarborough

Elle Ousfar , WCSH 8:12 AM. EDT March 28, 2017

UPDATE:  CMP workers said a car smashed through a pole on Broadturn Rd in Scarborough just after 4 a.m. Power is  restored to almost all homes. 

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Broadturn Rd. in Scarborough is closed from Route 1 to Holmes Rd. due to an early morning accident on Tuesday.  The road is expected to be closed for about 5 hours, according to city officials and drivers need to seek an alternative route.  Due to the wreck, 2300 Cumberland County Central Maine Power and Light customers are without power.  

 

