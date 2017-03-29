Cashing in on casinos

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bringing a casino into a community does not always get the best reactions. However, some people in Bangor said the Hollywood Casino continues to bring economic growth to the area.

The city received just under 2 million dollars from property taxes from the casino in 2015. Although initial supporters said it would benefit the roads, schools and buildings, how that money is used, is up to city leaders.

Aside from construction in the downtown area, most the money goes toward to the Cross-Insurance Center.

Although the casino hasn't solved all the city's financial problems, the city manager still believes it was worth the gamble.

“It certainly helped us address an important issue and we're pleased that it's part of that corridor but I don't think it’s a magic bullet for ending financial woes for organizations,” said city manager, Catherine Conlow.

Conlow fears a third casino in the state could have a negative impact on the money generated by the Hollywood Casino since it did take a hit when the Oxford Casino opened a few years ago.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV