Cause of death relased

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Cause of death is accidental drowning. That's the word from the Maine Medical Examiner's office on Paul Francis the third, better known as Junebug. The Indian Island man had last been seen in Bangor near Sanford street in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 3rd. After multiple searches, his body was recovered in Bucksport back in January.

