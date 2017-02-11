Celebrating 16 years in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Saturday, dozens of Mainers braved the elements to support the Discovery Museum's Sweet Sixteen birthday bash in Bangor.



The museum prides itself in providing unique educational experiences all while having some fun.

To celebrate its role in helping to revitalize downtown Bangor, employees invited the community to take part in some fun activities.

Parents and children enjoyed an ongoing dance party and the chance to make birthday cards and hats.

The director of programs says it's a great way to give back to those who support the museum year round.

“First of all it’s a fun excuse to have a party but we're in those teenage years ourselves as an institution where we're trying to grow and expand and look at what the future holds. So it's kind of a metaphor for that as well as a fun party,” said Kim Stewart.

The party lasted until closing time today at 5 o'clock and they're always looking for volunteers. If that's something you're interested in or would like to donate, click here.

