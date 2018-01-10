Century-old landmark flattened in blizzard makes voyage to Canada

(Photo: Facebook/Heather Tenan)

LUBEC (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Last week's blizzard took down a prominent piece of Lubec's waterfront. What's left of the 110-year-old brining shed has since washed ashore in Canada, and there's hope among locals to recover and repurpose its remains.

Wharf pile stilts belonging to the old McCurdy Smokehouse complex's "Pickling Shed and Pumphouse" gave way on Jan. 4, and high tides later brought it out into the Lubec Narrows. Onlookers captured video and photos as it sailed underneath the Roosevelt Bridge.

Severe weather, despite having withstood decades of it, was the structure's ultimate demise.

Some argue a lack of upkeep contributed to that. Maine Preservation listed the century-old brining shed as one of Maine's Most Endangered Historic Places in 2017.

A week later, many are optimistic about the historic shed's possible return to the spot it had once stood since 1907. There's one problem, though: It now lays beached on Campobello Island near Fox Farm landing, which is part of New Brunswick, Canada.

A Facebook profile named "Brining Shed" has provided a space for people to post updates and pun-filled tributes regarding the shed, as well as propose creative ideas on what to do next.

Tara Tabbutt says she's worried the structure wouldn't survive another trip across the narrows, suggesting Campobello should become its new permanent home.

"The two communities should get some squads sorted this weekend, haul [the shed] off the beach and into the field, and create something new out of [the] remaining materials," Tabbutt said. "[It] could become Briny the International Salvaged Shed Sculpture … Think outside the shed!"

There are also claims from some on the profile that Canadian residents have, perhaps prematurely, begun tampering with components of the structure — depending on your perspective, without permission — as no clear directive exists on what happens next.

"Tragedy is, for the last 24 hours and longer, scavengers have just torn [the shed] apart," Katherine Cassidy wrote in Facebook post, uploaded as a screen capture on the "Brining Shed" profile. "They have been stealing planks, shingles and even bricks from the chimney. There is no respect for this piece of Lubec's history."

Lubec Landmarks President Rachel Rubeor says two contractors have been hired to dismantle what's left of the shed and bring it back to home. She coupled this statement with remarks about the shed's possible condition in Canada, saying, "We miss you in Lubec and don't want those Canadians to hurt you. I know you have already lost some of your bricks and cross beams to evil chainsaw and sledgehammer. It is no way to treat a lady."

New Brunswick resident Rhonda Cook disputed the allegations, replying to Rubeor's comment with this: "Evil chainsaws and sledgehammer? Really? That statement is unfair and uncalled for. It's an unfortunate situation that neither side expected to happen, but it did. Many residents of Campobello are also saddened, not seeing the shed standing where it once stood. Its presence will be missed.

"There's no need for finger pointing," Cook writes. "As for 'those Canadians,' we're neighbors. We all want the same thing."

It's still unclear how this situation will resolve, but until that happens, we've got clever responses from the impersonating Facebook profile to add some humor to both a sad and unusual story:

