Chainsaw starts fire at Waterville office/apartment building

(Photo: Waterville Fire Department Photographer Rachel Cory)

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A fire damaged an office/apartment building in on College Avenue in Waterville Saturday afternoon according to the Waterville Fire Department.

Firefighters said the owner was using a chainsaw to remove part of the roof to start constructing a second floor above the office portion. The chainsaw developed a fuel leak and when he went to shut the saw off it ignited the fuel on the roof. Firefighters got the call around 5:40 p.m.

The fire extended from the office building roof into the attached apartment building causing extensive damage to the third floor of the apartment building.

Firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire in a little over an hour.

No one was injured or killed. The one person who was displaced is being put up in a hotel by the owner of the property.

Roughly 60 firefighters responded including mutual aid from Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield, Clinton, Skowhegan, and Vassalboro covered the station.

© 2017 WCSH-TV