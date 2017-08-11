Cherryfield murder suspect makes first court appearance in Maine

CALAIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- 19-year-old Quaneysha Greeley made her first court appearance in Maine Friday -- Greeley she is charged in connection with the murder of Sally Shaw, the 55-year-old found dead on the side of the road in Cherryfield last month.

Greeley and Carine Reeves are the main suspects in the case. Both fled the scene and were later found in Queens, New York. No plea was entered due to the crime being a felony. Greeley will remain in the Washington County Jail without bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 16th.

