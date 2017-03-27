Child Abuse and Neglect prevention to be discussed Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER)— Maine child abuse prevention advocates and law enforcement will gather at the State House Tuesday to discuss ways to combat child abuse. According to Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland, the new conference will provide key information on child abuse and neglect in the state. Among the speakers will be Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew. Other speakers will include representatives from Kennebec Sheriff’s Office, the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Councils. The 12:30 news conference will be held at the State House in the Hall of Flags.

McCausland also says, State, county and local police will also participate in a variety of events throughout the state during April, which is nationally designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Law enforcement has joined with local child abuse prevention councils to host a series of events bringing attention to child abuse prevention and to highlight the community partnerships that work on the issue. He says, in 2016, over 2,200 cases of child abuse and neglect were confirmed in Maine, involving 3,400 children.

