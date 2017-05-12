Child present when police make drug bust in Biddeford

Criminal drug paraphernalia (Photo: Douglas Sacha, All Rights Resurved - US Copyright Protected)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Four people are behind bars for trafficking crack cocaine in the Biddeford area.

Police arrested Shanna Pepin, 37, Kelvin Rodgers, 35, both of Biddeford, Ricardo Middleton, 26, from Kennebunk and Roshawn Drane, 32, of Dedham, Massachusetts.

Police found 23 grams of crack, with a street value around $2,500, while searching Pepin and Rodgers’ apartment at 1 Wentworth street in Biddeford on Thursday. DHHS was called because a young child of Rodgers was at the apartment when officers were searching.

They also found other drug trafficking evidence.

Police say undercover agents bought crack from Pepin and Rodgers within 1000 feet of a designated drug free safe zone prior to the apartment search.

All four people were taken to York County Jail.

Bail for Pepin, Rodgers and Drane was set at $20, 000 cash. Middleton was held without bail due to violating a previous bail he was released on unrelated to this arrest.

Police are asking for the public’s help in further their investigation of this and other illegal drugs sales by calling the MDEA tip-line at 800-452-6457.

© 2017 WCSH-TV