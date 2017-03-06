Child rapist ordered to appear on child porn charges

File photo

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A judge has ordered a former Maine resident serving 18 years in a Delaware prison for child sex abuse to appear in federal court on child pornography charges.



A magistrate judge on Monday scheduled a March 16 initial appearance for 36-year-old James Ira Allen, who was indicted in 2015 on the federal charges.



Allen is currently imprisoned at Sussex Correctional Institute after pleading guilty to raping and sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl he met online.



Allen was arrested in February 2015 when troopers went to a Georgetown motel and found him with the girl, who had been reported as a runaway.



Authorities say investigators found Allen and the girl with a lifelike baby doll, a car seat, diapers and other infant supplies they used to pretend they had a real baby.



